TD Securities Downgrades First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have C$15.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$18.00.
FR has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.04.
FR stock opened at C$17.06 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$11.87 and a twelve month high of C$22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The stock has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.93.
In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at C$875,000. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.08, for a total value of C$640,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,005,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,415,084.36. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,321 shares of company stock valued at $168,780 and have sold 1,139,100 shares valued at $15,258,718.
About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
See Also
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.