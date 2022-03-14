TD Securities Boosts Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$29.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATUSF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUSF traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.86. 59,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,831. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

