Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Upgraded to Buy by Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.38 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TKO. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.23.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of TKO opened at C$2.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$760.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.92 and a 52-week high of C$3.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.51, for a total transaction of C$50,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at C$167,114.50. Also, Senior Officer Stuart David Mcdonald sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.65, for a total transaction of C$46,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 638,975 shares in the company, valued at C$1,693,283.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 456,700 shares of company stock worth $1,213,733.

About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.