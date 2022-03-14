Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Boosted by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 297,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4,535.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,080.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $153.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.34. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

