Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Down 56.4% in February

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of SSMXY traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.79. 38,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87. Sysmex has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

