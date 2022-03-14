Synthomer (LON:SYNT) PT Lowered to GBX 575

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 750 ($9.83) to GBX 575 ($7.53) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SYNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 410 ($5.37) to GBX 350 ($4.59) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.83) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.03) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 548.13 ($7.18).

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 275.80 ($3.61) on Thursday. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.80 ($3.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.48). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 339.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 430.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 21.30 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 7.52%. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.

In other Synthomer news, insider Brendan Connolly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,377.36). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.31) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($106,132.08). Insiders purchased a total of 280,500 shares of company stock worth $83,864,500 in the last three months.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

