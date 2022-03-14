SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.28 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) will report $15.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.25 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $4.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 209.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $61.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.55 billion to $62.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $64.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.39 billion to $64.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 EPS.

SNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

NYSE SNX traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.84. 325,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average is $109.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $314,713. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in SYNNEX by 238.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 853,416 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,615,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,377,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in SYNNEX by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

