Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 750,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 203,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 146,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 93,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $528,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $703,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,212 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,755 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.