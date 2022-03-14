Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) EVP Acquires $119,000.00 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) EVP Christopher K. Hill purchased 100,000 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.31. 941,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,747. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $115.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.73.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,158 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,591,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 605,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 549,820 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

