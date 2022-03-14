Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $21,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Synaptics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,056,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $205.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.35 and its 200-day moving average is $224.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $114.05 and a 12-month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

