Swarthmore Group Inc. Takes $299,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $7.70 on Monday, reaching $213.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,419,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,265,152. The firm has a market cap of $533.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.02. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $122.72 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 774,105 shares of company stock worth $215,280,324. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.