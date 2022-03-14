Swarthmore Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,041 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.59.

Shares of PXD traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.34. 2,677,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $246.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,724 shares of company stock worth $14,757,773 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

