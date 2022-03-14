Swarthmore Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,827 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the period. NetApp accounts for approximately 1.4% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in NetApp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in NetApp in the third quarter worth $66,347,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 860,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,239,000 after purchasing an additional 516,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.56.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,623 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $3.71 on Monday, hitting $80.39. 3,206,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,489. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

