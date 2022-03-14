Superior Plus (SUUIF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS: SUUIF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/23/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$16.00 to C$14.00.

2/22/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

2/22/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$16.00.

2/22/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

2/22/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

1/26/2022 – Superior Plus was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/19/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

1/18/2022 – Superior Plus was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of SUUIF opened at $9.07 on Monday. Superior Plus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

