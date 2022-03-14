Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $292.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 74,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

