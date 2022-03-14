Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,070,000 shares, a growth of 160.6% from the February 13th total of 23,050,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 59.91%.

SU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,398,000 after buying an additional 235,432 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 897,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 86,913 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 96,421 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,383,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,663,000 after acquiring an additional 353,816 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

