Summit X LLC Sells 6,504 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Summit X LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,728,619 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average of $105.71. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

