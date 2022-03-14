Summit X LLC Sells 13,453 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit X LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,453 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,587,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,781,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.