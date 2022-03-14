Summit X LLC Reduces Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Summit X LLC decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,067. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.91 and a fifty-two week high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

