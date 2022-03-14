Summit X LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Summit X LLC reduced its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 575,604 shares of company stock worth $37,299,933. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.02. 137,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,234,054. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $149.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

About The Blackstone Group (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.