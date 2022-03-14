Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Update

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:MSC opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $536.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.77. Studio City International has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

