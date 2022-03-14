Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 3.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 110,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.12. 13,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.73. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $227.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

