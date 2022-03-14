Strong Price Reaches $114.81 on Top Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Strong has a market cap of $15.88 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $114.81 or 0.00300196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.56 or 0.06629533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,081.56 or 0.99568803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00041467 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

