Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 13,638 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,638 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NIO were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIO by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NIO by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,313 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in NIO by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,371,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,371 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NIO by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,135,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIO by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,609,000 after acquiring an additional 747,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. CLSA reduced their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
