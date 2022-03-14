Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 13,638 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,638 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NIO were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIO by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NIO by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,313 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in NIO by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,371,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,371 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NIO by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,135,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIO by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,609,000 after acquiring an additional 747,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. CLSA reduced their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About NIO (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.