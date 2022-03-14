Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,330 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 136.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 336,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,216,000 after buying an additional 50,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,912,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after buying an additional 44,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after buying an additional 37,337 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period.

OIH stock opened at $287.30 on Monday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.41 and a fifty-two week high of $306.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.07.

