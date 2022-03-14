Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

