STRAKS Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (STAK)

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. STRAKS has a total market cap of $6,493.30 and approximately $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

