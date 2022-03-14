Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Up 152.6% in February

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 152.6% from the February 13th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently commented on EDF. Bank of America cut Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HSBC cut Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

NYSE:EDF traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 105,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,691. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.02%.

In related news, EVP James E. Craige purchased 8,000 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Craige purchased 40,100 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $241,001.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $296,296.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 37,761 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 136,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 100,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

