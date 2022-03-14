StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $28.39 on Thursday. Timberland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 595,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

