StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $245.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 362,474 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kamada by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kamada by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 208,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

