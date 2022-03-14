StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
IHT opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.19 million, a PE ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 0.11. Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Innsuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innsuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.