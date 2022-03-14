StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMS opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

