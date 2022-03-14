StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AMS opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.