StockNews.com Downgrades Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Ebix alerts:

EBIX stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.57. Ebix has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Ebix had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,141,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ebix by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 238,048 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at $6,631,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,975,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,848,000 after buying an additional 153,418 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ebix by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 135,254 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebix (Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.