StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CJJD opened at $0.30 on Thursday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CJJD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50,928 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares during the period. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

