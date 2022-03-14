StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of ASTC opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech during the third quarter worth $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech during the third quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Astrotech by 29.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 85,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astrotech during the third quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.
Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.
