Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 3,810 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 832% compared to the average daily volume of 409 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on LKQ. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,484,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.16. 2,063,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. LKQ has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments.

