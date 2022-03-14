STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €44.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($56.52) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.17) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.45 ($54.84).

Shares of STM opened at €35.01 ($38.05) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.11. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($23.32).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

