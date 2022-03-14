Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target to C$11.50

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZPTAF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $7.39.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

