Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at Desjardins

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

STLJF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.17.

STLJF opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

