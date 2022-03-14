State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,410 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in NiSource by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $2,154,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in NiSource during the third quarter valued at $543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,381,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,470,000 after acquiring an additional 52,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

