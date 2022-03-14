State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,470 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock opened at $72.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average is $62.99.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

