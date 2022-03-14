State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,745 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 12.1% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $1,816,803.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

MEDNAX stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

