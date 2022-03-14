State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in Pentair by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 911,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 62,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PNR. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.14.

NYSE PNR opened at $53.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01. Pentair plc has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

About Pentair (Get Rating)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.