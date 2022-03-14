State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $23.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

