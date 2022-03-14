State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.61 Million Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in AECOM by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 806,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 377,332 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in AECOM by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 369,000 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,139,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,979,000 after purchasing an additional 307,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AECOM by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after purchasing an additional 270,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AECOM by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 221,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 178,531 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACM opened at $76.96 on Monday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus increased their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

