StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Receives $7.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRT shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on StarTek in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in StarTek in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in StarTek by 582.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in StarTek in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in StarTek in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in StarTek in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

SRT opened at $4.11 on Friday. StarTek has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $167.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

