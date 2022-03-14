Standard Protocol (STND) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $2.78 million and $295,330.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00044894 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.59 or 0.06531303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,722.54 or 0.99861678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00040549 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

