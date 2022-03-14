Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Lowered to GBX 610 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 660 ($8.65) to GBX 610 ($7.99) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.39) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.99) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 611.29 ($8.01).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 484.90 ($6.35) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £14.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 522.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 474.11. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.73).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

