Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 30,326 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 13.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

