Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 10,082 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Reading International were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Reading International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,027 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reading International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Reading International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Reading International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Reading International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.23 on Monday. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International Profile (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.